Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $157.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

