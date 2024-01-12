Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $73.28 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $73,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

UNP stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

