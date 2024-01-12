Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $432.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

