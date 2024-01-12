Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $196.40 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.