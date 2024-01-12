Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $273.00 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

