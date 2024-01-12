Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 270,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 140,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.