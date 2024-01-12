Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,379 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 5.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

