Phibro Animal Health Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $10.92 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $442.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

