Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 1.1 %

STERIS stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

