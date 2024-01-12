Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.64. 195,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

