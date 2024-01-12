Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Shares of ACN opened at $353.61 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.07. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

