Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 896.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

CBOE stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

