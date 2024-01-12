Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $140.16 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

