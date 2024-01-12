Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
