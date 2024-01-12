Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.6 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.33 and its 200 day moving average is $454.95. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

