Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,689 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $384.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

