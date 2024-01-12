Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $800.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $752.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.