Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 131,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of MU traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,467. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

