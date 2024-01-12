Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $271.53. The stock had a trading volume of 917,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,571. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.45. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

