Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 4,606,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,417,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

