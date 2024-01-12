Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 257 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.92. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.93 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

