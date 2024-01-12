Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

