Piper Sandler Companies Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$100.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler Companies from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$120.25.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$73.42 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.52.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

