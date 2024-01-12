Piper Sandler Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Overweight

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.