PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,788 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,036,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,148,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $104.15.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.