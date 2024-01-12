Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 331,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,000 shares during the quarter. Avnet comprises about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Avnet worth $36,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 100.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

