Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 760,100 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.