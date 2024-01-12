Pollux Coin Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $117,287.91 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.32474111 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $106,862.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

