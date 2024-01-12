Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,564 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $48,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 184.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after buying an additional 3,790,310 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Up 0.1 %

HLN stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.