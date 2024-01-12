Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $234.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.