Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,126 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.