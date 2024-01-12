Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Timken by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TKR opened at $79.00 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

