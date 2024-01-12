Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

TPVG stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park acquired 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.