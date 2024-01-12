Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Perficient by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Perficient by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.