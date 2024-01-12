Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $287.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $287.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.