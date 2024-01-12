Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,964.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $96,343.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,066.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $81,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,964.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 39,473 shares of company stock worth $495,191 and sold 4,562,500 shares worth $55,182,116. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

