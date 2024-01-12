Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $272.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average of $237.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

