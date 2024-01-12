Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.80 and a 200-day moving average of $449.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

