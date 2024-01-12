Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

