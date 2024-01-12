Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $285.30 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

