Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 490,325 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.