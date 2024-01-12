Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $73.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

