Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $96,829.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,876 shares of company stock worth $1,397,575. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

