Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 32,055 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,055 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Price Performance

POSCO stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

