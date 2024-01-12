Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,667 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,826,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

