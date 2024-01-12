Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

PBPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Potbelly had a return on equity of 99.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 110,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

