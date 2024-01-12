PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $12.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

