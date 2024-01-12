PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.