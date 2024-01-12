Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.12

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 18358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

