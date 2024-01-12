Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.7 %

PLD opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.